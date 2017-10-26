× Suspect wanted in 2014 York County case arrested after traffic stop in Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A woman with an active arrest warrant stemming from a 2014 criminal case was taken into custody after a traffic stop on the 2000 block of New Danville Pike (Route 324) in Pequea Township Tuesday, according to Southern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Jodie L. Demain, 52, of Willow Street, was pulled over and cited for driving with a suspended license, police say. During the course of the traffic stop, a records check revealed Demain had an active warrant from a 2014 arrest for unauthorized use of an automobile in York County. Demain was taken into custody and transported to the Southern Lancaster County Regional Police Department headquarters, where she was turned over to a York County constable.