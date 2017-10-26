The American Red Cross offers trick or treat safety tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa, -- Trick or treat is Thursday night in several parts of Central Pennsylvania and the American Red Cross is offering tips to keep kids safe while they are out collecting candy.

The American Red Cross suggests kids wear reflective tape on their costumes and also carry a flashlight with them to see and be seen by others.

They also recommend planning a route around your neighborhood to avoid getting lost and make sure the kids only go to homes with the porch light on. Lastly, they remind parents to check all the candy kids receive before they eat it and remove all loose or open packages.