West Virginia native named president of Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A former executive director of the Berkeley County Development Authority in West Virginia is now the president of the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce.

The board announced Thursday that Stephen Christian will assume the role — he will also serve as the executive director of Chambersburg Area Development Corp.

“I am excited for this marvelous opportunity to continue economic and community development in the region I’ve come to know and love so much,” said Christian. “The Chambersburg Chamber is an amazing organization that is extremely well-run, and I’m proud to join the talented and capable staff. I look forward to getting to know all of our members to best serve their business needs and inspire a prosperous local economy.”

Christian’s professional career of 30 years includes economic development, real estate, government, sales and marketing.

In 2015, he was recognized by the National Association of Secretaries of State for Achievement in Business Development and was also named one of the Top Ten Most Influential Leaders in West Virginia.

He has served on the boards of Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, Western Potomac Economic Partnership, West Virginia Economic Development Council and Region 9 Planning and Development Council, among involvement with other business and community organizations, the release states.

Troy Garman, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, said, “Steve’s extensive knowledge of the region, experience in economic development and understanding of a variety of business industries will be a tremendous asset to our organization and community. The board of directors looks forward to a prosperous future for the Chamber and its affiliate organizations under his leadership.”

Christian earned a bachelor of science in marketing as well as a graduate degree at the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

He begins his new role October 30.

“I’m ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges of our area and hit the ground running to continue the progress and growth that is central to Chambersburg’s success,” he said.