Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi, according to numerous reports

NEW YORK — Getting the Yankees to within one game of the World Series apparently wasn’t enough to save Joe Girardi’s job.

The Bronx Bombers’ manager is out of a job after 10 seasons at the helm, according to multiple reports.

After 10 seasons and a World Series title, Joe Girardi is out as the Yankees' manager https://t.co/N7lxaQvvQH — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2017

Joe Girardi has been fired twice. Once after winning Manager of the Year, the other after falling one win short of the World Series. — Gabriel Baumgaertner (@gbaumgaertner) October 26, 2017

Yankees general manager made the announcement today, just five days after New York was eliminated by Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Girardi, who won three World Series titles as a player for the Yankees and led them to one World Series championship as a manager in 2009, led a young New York squad to a 91-71 record this season. The Yanks beat Minnesota in the wild-card game, then rallied from a 2-0 deficit to clip the Cleveland Indians in five games in the American League Division Series.

Girardi’s 910-710 regular season record with the Yankees is sixth in victories managing the team behind Joe McCarthy (1,460), Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

New York does not have an obvious candidate to replace him. The Yankees are the third of the 10 postseason teams to remove managers, joining Boston and Washington.