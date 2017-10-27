× 10-year-old girl sent to hospital Thursday after being struck by vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Mechanicsburg Police were dispatched to Baldwin Street and Apple Drive at 6:46 p.m., according to a Borough of Mechanicsburg Facebook post.

An investigation determined that the girl was hit while crossing Baldwin Street — she was not in a crosswalk at the time she crossed the street, the post states.

The driver of the vehicle, Meivan Gentry, told police that the girl ran across the road as she was turning from Apple Drive onto Baldwin Street.

The girl’s injuries were not considered serious, the post adds.