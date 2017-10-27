17-year-old charged as adult in shooting of Dallastown teen

YORK — A 17-year-old male accused of shooting a Dallastown teenager in York City earlier this week has been taken into custody.

Jervin Perez is charged as an adult with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license.

The shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Duke Street.

The 15-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to York Hospital and straight into surgery with a bullet hole in his lower stomach area.

On Thursday, an officer spoke with the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that he knew who shot him — the shooter was known as “J-Dolla.” The victim added that if he looked on Facebook, he would be able to show the officer the suspect. So, he pulled up the Facebook page of “J-Dolla Youngsta” and showed the officer the picture of him. An investigation positively identified “J-Dolla” as Perez.

The victim then told police what occurred leading up the shooting.

The affidavit says the victim, Perez and three other males were walking in an alley and attempted to cut through someone’s yard to get on South Duke Street. The gate was locked, causing the five individuals to turn around. As they turned around, Perez hit the victim in the back of the head with a firearm and shot him once in the stomach, the affidavit states.

Perez then advised the victim to give him everything he had. The victim gave the suspect approximately $430 and about a half ounce of marijuana, worth around $120, the affidavit adds.

The subjects then fled the area as residents started to come out of the houses.

39.962598 -76.727745