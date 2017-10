Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, PA - For nearly two decades, the homemade ice cream of Mr. G's has pleased the palette of tourists and locals alike. As the years went on, the business grew from a local shop downtown to a larger ice cream and gift shop closer to the battlefields of Gettysburg.

You can see and feel that history in the bullet holes in the building, the well from the early 1800s still functional outside the side door and in one of only two witness trees still standing from the Battle of Gettysburg.