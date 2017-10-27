× Dillsburg man facing charges after allegedly choking juvenile family member

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dillsburg man is facing charges after allegedly choking a juvenile family member to the point where they could not breathe.

Richard Hoak, 55, is facing charges of burglary, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment among other related charges.

On October 25 at approximately 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Oak Knoll Road for a report of Hoak assaulting a juvenile family member.

Hoak allegedly showed up to the house due to a property dispute.

However, upon arrival, those in the home wouldn’t allow Hoak inside.

Hoak walked around the house until he found an open door, entered the home, and sought out the juvenile family member.

An argument ensued between Hoak and the family member, which led to him grabbing them around the throat and choking them to the point they couldn’t breathe.

The victim told police that she was nearing the point of passing out when Hoak threw her on the bed, and restrained the juvenile with hands behind their back.

Hoak proceeded to flee the house, only to be arrested later.

The victim did seek out medical attention for their injuries, but it is unknown the extent of the injuries.

Hoak was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.