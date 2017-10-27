Frosty start Friday, then turning mild under plenty of sunshine

FROSTY START TO A MILDER FINISH: A fall chill is in place this morning, with plenty of widespread frosty spots. Temperatures begin in the 30s with clear skies and light winds. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect through about mid-morning for the entire area. The very chilly start isn’t an indication of what to expect through the rest of the day. Brief warming takes place into the upcoming weekend. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures spike into the lower 60s during the afternoon. The winds are light to quiet throughout the region. It’s quiet but chilly for the evening, and Friday evening plans are dry. Overnight lows aren’t as chilly, with readings falling into the 40s under mainly clear skies.

50/50 WEEKEND: The weekend is 50/50, for the region, with both a dry day and also a soaker. Saturday starts the weekend on a warm note, with dry conditions. There’s plenty of sun to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s a windy and rainy Sunday as a potent system passes through. Rain is plentiful, with heavier pockets expected at times. It could put quite the damper on many Sunday errands or plans, especially outdoor plans of course. Temperatures are only in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

COOL START NEXT WEEK: Another cool fall burst settles in for next week. Monday brings mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in lower to middle 50s. Halloween (Tuesday) shouldn’t bring any tricks, just plenty of treats. Skies are partly cloudy through the day and into the evening hours. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. They fall into the 40s to lower 50s just after sunset. Wednesday is partly cloudy with similar afternoon high temperatures. A shower chance could sneak in on this day. Thursday is partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two, but there should be plenty of dry time.

Have a great weekend!

