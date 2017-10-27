Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a unique place just outside of Gettysburg that's become known as the perfect place for animal lovers, both young and young at heart. Fox43's Amy Lutz took her daughter there to get her opinion on the so-called magical place.

Up a long hill in Highland Township, Adams County, lies a magical land. The Land of Little Horses Farm Park. The farm opened it's doors in 1971 with 25 miniature horses and has grown quite a bit since. Now, the farm is home to 50 horses ranging in size from 26 inches tall and approximately 100 lbs to 18.2 hands tall and weighing 2-thousand pounds.

Dawne Smith owns the unique park, which is more than just a zoo. At this place, the horsess often come to you. However, it's not just the equine family who reside at the farm. There are cattle, goats, sheep, donkeys, llamas, alpacas, rabbits, turkeys, chickens, peacocks and more. Dawne says most of the recent animals have come from rescue situations and that she loves seeing them happy in a place where they know they are loved.

There are events held every day, including educational displays and hands on activities, where staff members assist guests in grooming some of the horses. There are also fun-filled performances that highlight some of the animal stars.

If that's still not enough fun, two playgrounds allow kids to get out some extra energy.

However, despite it all, there's usually one thing that most people have in common when they visit the Land of Little Horses, and that comes in the title of the park: They love the horses.

For more information, visit: http://www.landoflittlehorses.com/