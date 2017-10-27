Live and Local: Ghost hunting in Gettysburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Amy Lutz and Bradon Long braved the unknown, and went on a ghost hunt in Gettysburg for October's 'Live and Local' show on FOX43 Morning News. They sought help from the Gettysburg Ghost Gals and went searching for spirits at the Mason Dixon Militaria Store on York Street. The shop downtown is full of war memorabilia and historical artifacts, and some items... may just have a connection to the energy of spirits. Skeptical? Watch both parts and decide for yourself.