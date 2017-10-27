× Lots of rain is on the way

WET WEATHER: After a partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, we’ll get a rain-cooled high of mid 50s on Sunday. You’ll also notice the breezes on Saturday and the gusty winds on Sunday and Monday. As for the rain, the showers start popping up after 7 P.M. on Saturday. The scattered showers become steady rain later Saturday night. The rain will also be heavy at times. We’ll have a lot of rain on Sunday throughout the day. It’s a washout. The rain will end early Monday morning.

SUNNIER WEATHER: Partly sunny skies return by Monday afternoon, but we’ll still have highs in the 50s. We’ll keep those highs rolling through Wednesday. Expect a sunny Halloween afternoon and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for Trick-or-Treating in the evening. On Wednesday, we start out sunny.

SOME SHOWERS: Then, we get cloudy Wednesday afternoon. A few spots will get a shower in the afternoon on Wednesday as a piece of energy crosses over us. Another spot or two will get a shower on Thursday morning. Then, we get partly sunny Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a few more spots will get a shower as a weak cold front crosses.

COOLER WEATHER: We spend most of next week in the 50s, which is more season for this time of year. In fact, the average high is in the upper 50s next week.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson