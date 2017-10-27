× Man convicted for allegedly pointing gun at 3 boys

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was convicted by a jury Thursday of three counts of simple assault by physical menace.

The charges stemmed from an incident in July 2016, when Dennis Cain allegedly pointed a gun at three boys.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, three boys — aged 7, 10 and 11 — were having a sleep over at one of the boy’s grandmother’s house. Cain, a relative of the 11-year-old, lived on the other half of the Lykens Borough duplex house.

During trial, Cain testified that he heard noises coming from the other side of the house. Knowing that his mother was out of town — and unaware that the house was occupied, he testified — Cain went over with the gun to investigate.

The three boys testified that Cain banged on the second floor bedroom door, where they were watching television and playing video games, and when of them opened it, he pointed the gun at each of the boys, including the head of the 7-year-old.

One of the boys then asked if the weapon was an airsoft gun. Cain removed the magazine and showed them that it was loaded, the district attorney’s office says.

Cain testified that he could not recall if he took out the magazine to show them the gun was loaded.

“The boys went through a traumatic event while simply trying to enjoy a sleepover,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jack Canavan said. “Each of them did a fantastic job communicating to the jury what they went through and how it shocked and frightened them.”

Sentencing for Cain is set for December 8.