× Manslaughter, assault charges refiled against PSU fraternity members in connection with pledge’s death

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — In early September, a Pennsylvania state judge threw out manslaughter charges against eight fraternity members in connection with the February death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza.

Today, charges were refiled by the Centre County District Attorney.

According to WNEP, the eight Beta Theta Pi brothers are once again charged with involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and aggravated assault.

Seven other Beta Theta Pi brothers are heading to trial on lesser charges, WNEP says.