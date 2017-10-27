× Mount Wolf man accused of sexually assaulting girl

East Manchester Twp. , York County. PA. — A Mount Wolf man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a four year period, starting when she was just 11 years old. Michael John Graf, 42, of Codorus Furnace Rd., is facing multiple charges, including aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Northern York County Regional Police say the victim, now 19, came to them in September. She told police she would be left alone with Graf while her mother would travel for her job. According to the victim, Graf started out by entering the her room at night and massaging her. Graf gradually touched her more, moving from touching her shoulders and calves, initially, to touching her breasts and buttocks. The victim said she would feign sleep, saying she was terrified. Graf allegedly progressed to touching her vagina. The victim said it happened often.

According to court documents, the victim told police she confronted Graf about the molestation a couple of years ago. She said Graf started “bawling” and told the victim he’d been “sick for a long time.” Graf allegedly asked her not to tell anyone because it would ruin their family.

The victim’s mother also confronted Graf. She told investigators he sent a text message that said, “Yes this happened.”

Graf posted bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9th.