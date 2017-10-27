× One man hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lancaster City early Friday morning.

According to police, they found a 31-year-old Lancaster man was found around 3:18 a.m. in the 300 block of South Marshall Street with a gun shot wound to his torso after a shooting. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Police and detectives are still investigating this shooting. The crime scene is being processed and investigators are trying to locate witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.