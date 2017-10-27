Red Lion man accused of stealing packages from residents’ porches

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing packages from the front of houses.

Robert Kline Jr., of Red Lion, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children and escape.

At 12:50 p.m., a plainclothes detective from the Spring Grove Township Police Department observed a male leaving the front porch of a home in the 700 block of Hill Street with a package in his hands. The detective, who was driving through the area, saw the same person enter another porch on the same block, the release states. An opened parcel box was then observed laying on the ground by a curb in the 700 block of Midland Avenue.

The detective then approached the subject, identifying himself, as he fit the description of a person involved in a similar incident that took place Wednesday in the 800 block of South Albemarle Street.

As the detective was interviewing the Kline, he fled on foot with a stroller across Mt. Rose Avenue in the 1200 block. During this time, a shoe box with shoes fell off the stroller and into the street.

The release says Kline was detained at the intersection of Mt. Rose Avenue and Lancaster Avenue. The 2-year-old child, who was in the stroller, was unhurt.

Police determined that the packages and stroller belonged to the victims from the 700 block of Hill Street as well as the victim from Wednesday’s incident.

Anyone that may have ordered a pair of shoes and failed to receive delivery is asked to contact Detective James Hott at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org.