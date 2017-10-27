Second chances – the people behind the food of a Gettysburg icon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Walking through the doors of the Pub and Restaurant, you're usually greeted by an elderly woman named Dot. A smile and a hello welcome you into a restaurant with quite the story.

Sitting down, you flip through the menu. As you get to the back page, you see a story six paragraphs long. The 'history' of the restaurant is laid out in simple print.

But the true story hidden beneath the words and throughout the restaurant tell you all the details you may not know of the Gettysburg icon. A failed love story, hundred of thousands in back taxes, a fire and second chances given to those by a woman who brought a simple restaurant out of the arms of bankruptcy and into the light of success with her second chance.