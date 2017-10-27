Suspects in credit card theft sought in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TWP., York County, PA. — Silver Spring Township Police are looking for a man and woman they say made fraudulent credit card purchases at the Giant Food Store in Silver Spring Twp. It happened on Sunday October 15 at 2:06 p.m. Police say the suspects bought gift cards and grocery items.Police do not know how the suspects obtained the victim’s personal and bank account informaton. The victim never lost possession of her credit card. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police at 717-697-0607.

