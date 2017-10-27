× Teen charged after allegedly threatening to harm principal

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A 14-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to hurt his school’s principal.

Police say the teen began to act unruly on the school bus ride home on September 27. The driver of the bus took the student back to Marticville Middle School, where he allegedly threatened to physically harm the principal.

The student was charged with Terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The principal was not injured.