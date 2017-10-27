× Woman dies 3 days after Hopewell Twp. crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 75-year-old woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township earlier this week has succumbed to her injuries.

Dollie Matalon, of Chester County, died at York Hospital’s Trauma ICU at 12:22 a.m. Friday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Matalon, driving a Kia Optima, was struck Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Bridgeview Road and Orwig Road when a Ford Ranger crossed the center double yellow lines.

The driver of the Ford, 76-year-old Forrest See Sr., was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at York Hospital.