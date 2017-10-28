100 firefighters battle townhouse fire in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.– Nearly 100 volunteer firefighters were called to help put out a townhouse fire in Adams County on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m., in a complex of three town homes in Carpenter’s Village on the 1500-block of Fairfield Road in Cumberland Township.

Gettysburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Wasylyk says the flames ignited on the back deck of an end-unit in the row of townhouses. The fire is not considered suspicious, however, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.

A total of three families have been displaced by the fire and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire reached two-alarms, with 25-pieces of firefighting apparatus and 100-firefighters responding.

Deputy Chief Wasylyk tells FOX43 one firefighter suffered a minor burn, and was treated at the scene. Everyone in the townhouses got out safely.

There is no word on a damage estimate at this time.

39.822640 -77.265761