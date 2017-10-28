× 15-year old shot during fight at a party in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Dauphin County, Pa.– A 15-year old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, after being shot in Penbrook, Dauphin County.

Police say around 9:15 Saturday night, the teenager was involved in a confrontation with several other youths at a party on the 200-block of South 28th Street. During the argument, a gun was pulled, multiple shots were fired and the teen was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police tell us the suspect, believed to be a male, took off and is still at large.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call the Penbrook Police Department at (717) 232-3844.