Crews on scene of crash involving bus, SUV on Route 30

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a crash in the eastbound lane of Route 30.

According to York County dispatch, a bus and SUV were involved in the accident.

Dispatch says there are injuries but couldn’t confirm how many.

The call came in around 1 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.