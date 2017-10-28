Fall festival helping non-profits get to know the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. --Families enjoyed a day outside on Saturday at the Stony Ridge Fall Festival in Cumberland County.

The event featured more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, food, live music and face painting.

People who attended got to see BMX stunt shows and martial arts demonstrations. They also had the chance to bounce around on inflatables or take hay rides through stony ridge park.

Organizers say the event helps non-profits get to know the community in a fun and interactive way.

"It's really great that we have a lot of local non-profit groups here and we try to support them each year by giving them a space here in the park to meet and greet different people in the community," said Kristy Owens, parks and recreations manager.

The free event was hosted by the Silver Spring Township Parks and Recreation Department.