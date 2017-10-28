× Martial arts center in Cumberland County hosts active shooter seminar

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –People gearing up learning defense techniques in the case of an active shooter situation in Cumberland County Saturday.

Tiger Rock Martial Arts Academy of Central Pennsylvania teamed up with Lower Allen Township Police Department for a ‘Civilian Response Active Shooter Seminar’.

Teachers, secretaries and other people from around the community learned skills like how to fight back and use escape methods in an office shooter setting.

Instructors used snow balls to replicate defense techniques someone would use with office supplies like staplers, keyboards and chairs.

Event organizer, Bradon Keeton says victims should always fight back and hiding from an active shooter should be a last resort.

“Knowing what to look for and knowing how to act is a vital piece of education that unfortunately we need today,” said Bradon Keeton, owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Central Pennsylvania.

The next training will take place in the spring. For more information you can visit: facebook.com/tigerrockpa