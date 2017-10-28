× Prescription drugs collected at “Take Back” day

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department and Communities That Care teamed up to get unwanted prescription medications off the street.

The 14th Prescription Drug Take-Back was held Saturday at PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution. Anyone could drop off their unwanted, unused and expired prescriptions, with no questions asked.

Studies show medicines that linger in home cabinets are more susceptible to abuse or misuse.

The medications collected will be properly disposed of so they do not end up on the streets or contaminating waterways.