Rival football teams go green to raise awareness for mental health in York County

FAWN GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Rivals go green! Susquehannock and Kennard Dale High School football players and fans wear green for mental health awareness at the game at Rams Stadium.

People on both sides of the field say it's okay to not be okay and that your mental health is just as important as your physical well being.

"It's like a nice competition because it really unites us all together and raising awareness about youth mental health," said Amber Bortner, a student at Susquehannock High School.

Both school's Aevidum clubs, which focus on the mental well being of high school students, deciding it was important for the schools to come together, putting out tables with information on different mental illnesses.

"You can go and talk to any of the members and they will try their best to get you situated with whatever you need may be.. it doesn't even have to be mental health," said Garrett Kilgore, a student at Kennard Dale High School and member of the club.

"It's not just the athletes.. it's everyone who is a part of Aevidum," said Colleen Nersten, president of Aevidum at Kennard Dale.

The entire stadium took part in a moment of silence for people who have committed suicide.

Tackling each other and the stigma students say can be attached to mental illness.

"There's a very negative stigma about mental health and it's that people shouldn't talk about it and that people say, 'Get over it. It's not real. It's not a real problem', but it is, and a lot of people have it and go through it, and we want to end that stigma for teens to be able seek help and talk about it," added Bortner.