Despite the rain, York Halloween Parade draws a crowd

YORK, Pa.– A little rain didn’t stop the 68th Annual York Halloween Parade from stepping off on Sunday. This year’s theme was “Graveyard Party.”

People lined Market Street, cheering for those marching in the parade and riding on floats. Many also tried to catching some candy.

The parade traveled down Market Street from Richland Avenue and then finished on Broad Street.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, who represents the 95th legislative district served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Organizers say the parade is a great way for families to have some safe holiday fun.

“This is a York County tradition, it’s how we usher in the Fall and I love coming out and seeing the generations of York Countians lining the sidewalks with their chairs and their kids and their grandkids. We all come out for a really festive day,” said Linda Amos, who attended the parade.

Some members of the FOX43 team walked the parade route today to meet and greet folks on the sidewalks. Evan Forrester, MaryEllen Pann, Jackie DeTore, Amy Lutz, Andrea Michaels, Matt Maisel, Ali Bradley and Trenice Bishop helped hand out candy along the parade route.