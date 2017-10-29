Harrisburg Police search for NJ woman who abducted 5-year old daughter from local church

HARRISBURG, Pa — A 5-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen with her mother attending church on Sunday morning.

According to Police, Melissa Szafran, of New Jersey was in Harrisburg to visit her 5-year-old daughter, Gianna Savage, who is in her uncle’s custody.

While at church on Sunday morning, Savage was escorted to the bathroom by her mother, Szafran, and didn’t return.

A search was conducted for the girl and her mother, but they could not be found.

Szafran came to Harrisburg with a man named Jeffery Kane, 63, in a burnt orange Jeep Wrangler with a soft black top.