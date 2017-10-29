× Hershey Bears Pink The Rink raises money for American Cancer Society

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hershey Bears added a new color to their normal chocolate and white Sunday night.

The Bears teamed up with Mixed-Up Productions and FOX43 for the sixth annual Pink The Rink event.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hershey Bears sell special Pink The Rink t-shirts, hats and other items.

A portion of the funds go to the American Cancer Society.

The event is not only special to the fans, but also to the players.

Kaylee Dugan, communications specialist with the Hershey Bears, said, “Riley Barber’s one of our players on the Hershey Bears, very popular. And his mother is actually a breast cancer survivor, so a very special ceremonial puck drop will happen tonight where she’s going to come out and drop the puck to kick off the game.”

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton was there selling Pink The Rink items for the cause.