Lebanon man shot & killed; police search for a suspect

LEBANON, Pa.– A Lebanon man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting.

Lebanon City Police say 30-year old Carlos Villarreal-Berrios was shot just after 11:00 Saturday night. Officers say they were called to the area of North 11th and Mifflin Streets, where they found residents caring for Villarreal-Berrios.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is on-going, however police believe the victim was specifically targeted and say it was not a random shooting.

Police request anyone with information on the crime to all them at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.