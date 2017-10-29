× One injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of North 11th and Mifflin Streets for reports of a shots fired just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find neighbors caring for a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.