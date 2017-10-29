PA Game Commission seeks information on deer dumped at elementary school

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching for individuals who improperly disposed a deer body in a York County elementary school dumpster.

On October 15th, an unknown person disposed of a four-point deer, in the Locust Grove Elementary School dumpster. The deer had been shot with an arrow and only the back straps were removed.

There was no evidence of a harvest tag.

According to a Facebook post, a school employee noticed the deer in a clear, plastic bag in the dumpster.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a blue Nissan Sentra pulling up to the dumpster, unloading the deer and driving away.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Southcentral Region Game Commission office: 814-643-1831 or fill out an online form through Operation Game Thief: http://bit.ly/PGCOGT or call the OGT hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.