Police searching for 3 men who robbed Penbrook man at gunpoint

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

According to Penbrook Borough police, a 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three black men while walking near Walnut and Boas Streets.

The victim was not injured.

One man is described appears to be in his mid-teens and wearing a red hoodie. The man who held the gun looks to be in his late teens or early twenties and was wearing a black hoodie and the third is an unknown age was also wearing a black hoodie.

They were last seen heading towards South 24th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penbrook Police at (717)558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at (800)262-3080.