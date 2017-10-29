Police search for driver who fled after crashing into a house

ENOLA, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — West Shore Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who they say fled the scene after crashing into a Cumberland County house on Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened in the 500 block of North Second Street in Wormleysburg, just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tyler Christler, 22, of Enola, was no where to be found.

Nobody was home at the time of the crash, and a front porch support beam was damaged.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tyler Christler is asked to call West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.