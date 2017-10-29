Steelton street gets new name in honor of first African American mayor

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.– Folks braved the rain Sunday in Dauphin County for a special dedication ceremony.

Th Steelton Borough Council joined members of the community to rename Adams Street to “Frank S. Brown Boulevard” in honor of the town’s first African-American mayor.

Organizers say Brown lived in the 100-block of Adams Street his entire life.

He served in the U.S. Army before being elected the Mayor of Steelton and held the position from 1990 until 1998.

He was best known for walking Adams Street at night to meet and greet neighbors and help keep the community safe.

“He was the kind of man that if you stopped and picked him up, he would tell you, I’m not going to take a ride council man, I should be out with the people so if you could walk the streets in his heels, and at that time he was probably 70 years of age, and he felt that he could do these things, I feel there’s no doubt that if anyone deserves anything named after him it’s Frank S. Brown.” said Jeffery Wright, Borough Council President.

After retiring, Brown served as chairman of the Steelton Police Committee and was a member of the Steelton Elks Lodge for more than 60-years. He died in 2009.