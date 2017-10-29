× UPDATE: Mother surrenders abducted 5-year old daughter to police in Bucks County

UPDATE: A five-year old girl, who was abducted by her mother in Harrisburg on Sunday morning, has been located.

Harrisburg Police say around 6:00 p.m., Melissa Szafran drove to the Bristol Borough Police Department in Bucks County and surrendered her daughter, Gianna Savage.

Police say Szafran, who does not have legal custody of Savage, took the child from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg on Sunday morning. The two went to the bathroom and never returned to mass.

Szafran was visiting her daughter from New Jersey.

Police had been searching for them, and a man, since that time. Szafran was said to be with 63-year old Jeffrey Kane.

Officers with the Bristol Borough Police Department will stay with the little girl until her legal guardian arrives to take her back to Harrisburg.