2 individuals taken into custody Wednesday after looking into parked cars in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals were arrested Wednesday after Swatara Township Police received a report that two people were looking into parked cars near the intersection of Knapp Drive and Farmhouse Lane.

Police responded to the area at 3:22 a.m.

With the help of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police K-9 Unit, one suspect, 19-year-old Channing Smith, was found and taken into custody shortly after officers’ arrival.

The second suspect, a juvenile male, was located around 7 a.m. when officers found him walking in the neighborhood, police say.

It was also determined that the suspects had driven to the area in a Honda CRV which had been reported stolen from a resident in South Lebanon Township on October 15, police add. Stolen items were found in the vehicle.