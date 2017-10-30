× 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from State College

STATE COLLEGE — This year’s Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center will have a Pennsylvania connection, it was announced Monday.

The 2017 Christmas tree, a Norway Spruce, will come from State College. It will be cut down on Thursday, Nov.9, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 11.

There, the tree will be festooned with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star. It will be lit during the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” live broadcast on Nov. 29.

The tree will be on display in Rockefeller Center until Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.