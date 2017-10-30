Animal emergency center in York County gives tips on keeping pets safe on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Halloween is an exciting time for children to play make believe and get some treats while they`re at it. But for our four-legged friends, it can be a spooky reality.

"It's definitely important to keep pets in mind if they have anxiety with visitors," said Danielle Savary, certified veterinarian technician at The Animal Emergency & Referral Center of York.

Savary says the first thing you should do is keep your pet indoors, but if they happen to slip out, there are some precautions you should take.

"Accidents always happen, so make sure that your pet is properly identified in the case of an escape, so we can return them to you," she added.

Even though all that Halloween candy is delicious for humans, the smallest bite could make your furry friend sick.

"The most common type of emergencies are accidental ingestion of candy like chocolate and sugar free candies," says Savary.

If your animal somehow manages to get into that candy stash, be sure to keep an eye out for symptoms like diarrhea, seizures and vomiting.

Also make sure to call your local vet or call the ASPCA Pet Poison Control line at: 888-426-4435.

Savary says you`ll also want to be careful with the costumes you put on your pet so that their airways are not constricted.

"Things that might be too tight are a concern, so make sure everything fits properly before the big day," she added.

If you take all those precautions, Halloween will be a treat for all.