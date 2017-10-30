× Chambersburg man pronounced dead at the scene of crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash.

Eric Martin, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Around 4:20 p.m. on October 29, Martin was traveling south on Cumberland Highway in Letterkenny Township.

At some point, Martin lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and two Letterkenny Army Depot signs.

It appears that Martin’s vehicle went airborne before striking a ditch, which caused him to be ejected.

Martin’s vehicle continued until it struck a tree stump and a Letterkenny property fence before coming to a final rest.