Five men charged in undercover prostitution operation in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An undercover police operation resulted in the arrest of five men for criminal solicitation of prostitution and possession of drugs.

On October 23, police conducted an undercover operation that targeted customers of street level prostitutes.

An undercover officer posed as a prostitute and had agreed to engage in a sexual act for money.

The operation resulted in the following arrests and charges:

Francisco Candelaria, 54, of Lancaster. Charged with Criminal Solicitation of Prostituion

Jeffrey Preston, 66, of Lancaster. Charged with Criminal Solicitation of Prostitution

Felton Dro, 19, of Lancaster. Charged with Criminal Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Heroin.

Carmelo Pacheco-Correa, 30, of Lebanon. Charged with Criminal Solicitation of Prostitution.

Marvelous Alomar-Sanchez, 34 of Lancaster. Charged with Criminal Solicitation of Prostitution.