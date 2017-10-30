× Former Eagles defensive end Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dies at 30

The Philadelphia Eagles are mourning the loss of former defensive end Daniel Te’o-Nesheim.

“The Eagles are saddened to learn of Daniel Te’o-Nesheim’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Eagles tweeted.

Honolulu-based television station, KITV, reported the 30-year-old’s death Monday evening (EST).

Te’o-Nesheim was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Philadelphia. He played college football at the University of Washington.

He spent four seasons in the NFL — one with the Eagles and three as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Philadelphia, Te’o-Nesheim played in six games, recorded two tackles and had one sack.

Most recently, he was coaching football at a high school in Hawaii, according to KITV.

No further information has been released regarding his death.