Former Eagles defensive end Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dies at 30

Posted 6:11 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 30, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 01: Drew Willy #5 of the New York Jets is sacked by Daniel Te'o-Nesheim #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles during their pre-season game at MetLife Stadium on September 1, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are mourning the loss of former defensive end Daniel Te’o-Nesheim.

“The Eagles are saddened to learn of Daniel Te’o-Nesheim’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Eagles tweeted.

Honolulu-based television station, KITV, reported the 30-year-old’s death Monday evening (EST).

Te’o-Nesheim was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Philadelphia. He played college football at the University of Washington.

He spent four seasons in the NFL — one with the Eagles and three as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Philadelphia, Te’o-Nesheim played in six games, recorded two tackles and had one sack.

Most recently, he was coaching football at a high school in Hawaii, according to KITV.

No further information has been released regarding his death.