Gusty winds and cooler temperatures begin the new week

COOL & WINDY START: Cool and breezier conditions begin the work week, with plenty of time for the region to dry out. The morning begins with showers, but they wrap up for most by daybreak. There’s breezy winds too, and the combination could make for a messy commute for early birds. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 miles per hour at times. Morning temperatures begin in the lower to middle 40s. Sun start breaking out from west to east from the latter portion of the morning and into the afternoon. The winds remain strong. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon. It’s very cool, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. The winds slowly settle through the overnight period. It’s chillier, with readings falling into the 30s. Tuesday brings more by way of sunshine. However, it’s still cool, and it’s still a bit breezy. Temperatures are in the lower 50s once more.

TURNING UNSETTLED AGAIN: Shower chances creep back into the forecast for the middle to the end of the week. A few light showers are possible Wednesday in addition to plenty of clouds. Temperatures are near 50 degrees. Thursday still brings the chance for a few showers. It’s a bit milder. Readings are in the lower to middle 60s. Friday some more sun should break out, but a couple light showers can’t be ruled out. Expect much warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, with some spots potentially approaching 70 degrees.

MORE RAIN CHANCES FOR WEEKEND:​ More rain chances are back once again for the weekend. Saturday brings the chances for showers, and temperatures cool back into the 50s. Sunday should see more dry time and sunshine. However, some showers are still a possibility. Expect readings a little higher in the 50s.

Have a great Monday!

