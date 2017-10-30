× Jury selection for trial of New Cumberland man accused of killing infant daughter begins Tuesday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The trial of a New Cumberland man accused of killing his infant daughter in 2016 is about to begin, according to online court documents.

Jury selection in the trial of Deven T. Kohr, 24, will be held Tuesday, court documents say. Kohr is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say he killed his infant daughter, Desirae, while she was in his care.

The girl’s mother was out of town at the time, according to investigators. When she called Kohr to ask how the girl was doing, police say, he told her Desirae was having difficulty breathing. The mother advised him to call an ambulance.

The baby died shortly afterward, according to investigators.

An autopsy showed the baby died of traumatic asphyxiation and traumatic brain injury.

Kohr, who was the only person caring for the infant that day, told investigators the baby fell from her swing, court documents state.

A relative told police on Friday that Kohr had stated he kicked the baby’s swing–causing her to fall and hit her head. According to court documents, Kohr told the relative the police knew his daughter was murdered and said he was responsible.

The baby’s mother and grandmother also told investigators that Kohr had dropped the baby on more than one occasion.

The medical examiner stated in the criminal complaint and affidavit that the baby’s injuries were too traumatic to come from falling out of a swing.