Lancaster's appeal of life sentence denied; he argued he didn't know life sentence meant no chance of parole

LANCASTER — A man serving life for the 2012 killing of another man in a Lancaster city parking garage will not get a new sentence, a state appeals court has ruled.

Jose Lebron-Garcia, now 28, made the request for a new sentence while filing for relief from the life sentence he was issued for the killing of Pablo Fuentes-Robles on June 17, 2012.

In his request, Lebron-Garcia claimed he did not know the life term meant no chance for parole.

The Pennsylvania State Superior Court denied that request, finding such an argument should have been made on Lebron-Garcia’s initial appeal, to the sentencing court.

Fuentes-Robles, 28, was shot while trying to break up a fight between two groups leaving a city bar.

Numerous witnesses identified Lebron-Garcia as the shooter that early morning inside the garage at 150 N. Duke St.

Lebron-Garcia, who was taken into custody within minutes after the shooting, admitted that he fired the shots in police interviews.

In exchange for Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman’s agreement to not seek a death sentence, Lebron-Garcia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely denied Lebron-Garcia’s initial appeal.