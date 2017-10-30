× Lebanon County firefighter’s racially charged Facebook post prompts apology from former fire company

LEBANON — A former Lebanon County firefighter is in hot water after posting a racially charged screed on Facebook criticizing Kellogg’s decision to apologize for racial insensitivity regarding a cartoon character on a Corn Pops box, according to a Lebanon Daily News report.

Justin Snyder, a former Lebanon firefighter and owner of the Lebanon County Weather page, put up a post on Facebook last week after Kellogg’s apologized to a consumer who was offended by the depiction of a dark-colored corn flake character as a janitor.

Kellogg’s promised to redesign the cereal boxes in its apology.

Snyder’s Facebook post read:

“Looks like Kellogg’s cucked out by apologizing to some mudblood over a f***ing picture on the back of a Goddamn cereal box. Someone complained about the janitor in the picture being a darker shade of Corn Pop than the others.

“Seriously.

“And Kellogg’s fell all over themselves to apologize instead of telling that camel jockey to pound sand, because the most egregious of offenses today is even to be — *perceived* –as possibly being even remotely RACIST.

“They have done better to submit the following short and concise PR statement:

“We sincerely regret insinuating that a brown could hold down a productive, honorable job and apologize for insulting any janitors.”

The Lebanon Daily News reported that several readers forwarded screen grabs of Snyder’s post and expressed concern about it.

Speedwell Engine & Hose, who have told FOX43 that Snyder is no longer associated with the company, posted a response on their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“We here at the Speedwell Engine & Hose Company would like to address the situation brought to our attention last night. It was brought to our attention that one of our members made a post on their private page that reflected badly on our organization.

We would like to firmly assure you that our members personal thoughts and beliefs do NOT reflect those of our company. We are committed to serving our community day in and day out. We apologize for any negativity that this may have ensued. We want to thank you, our devoted friends, family and followers for your continued outpouring of support.

Again, we are taking the necessary actions to address the matter, and we would like to reiterate that our members personal opinions and beliefs do NOT represent those of our company.

Thank you for your concern in the matter.”

