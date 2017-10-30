× Manafort, Gates plead not guilty following grand jury indictment

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon after they were charged as part of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The two pleaded not guilty before US District Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson on Monday afternoon. Other than stating their names, neither man spoke. Gates was represented by a public defender.

The government asked the court to set Manafort’s bail at $10 million and Gates at $5 million, and for the court to place Manafort and Gates under home arrest.

Glenn Selig, a spokesperson for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, issued the following statement:

“Rick Gates pled ‘Not Guilty’ today. He welcomes the opportunity to confront these charges in court. He is not going to comment further until he has had a chance to review the lengthy indictment with his legal team. In the meanwhile, he would appreciate you respecting his and his family’s privacy as they weather this unexpected and hasty proceeding designed to accommodate perhaps political and press considerations rather than his right to have counsel of his choice by his side during this most troubling and challenging day for him and his loved ones. This fight is just beginning.”