Nationals hire Dave Martinez as manager

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have named Dave Martinez the team’s new manager.

Martinez, 53, will be a first-time manager after spending time in various roles over the past 10 seasons. Martinez was a coach on the Rays’ staff that went to the 2008 World Series, as well as the Cubs’ 2016 World Championship team.

Martinez received a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season, which represents the longest contract in team history, according to the team’s website.

Martinez played 16 seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, Expos, White Sox, Devil Rays Giants, Reds, Rangers and Braves, with a .276/.341/.389 batting line.

The team fired manager Dusty Baker recently after the team failed to make it out of the National League Division Series for the second season in a row.